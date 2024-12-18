Congress protests against Amit Shah’s comments on BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Congress, on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks in the Rajya Sabha, which the party alleged were an “insult” to B.R. Ambedkar. The opposition also demanded that Shah issue a public apology in Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing reporters at the Parliament premises, stated, “We demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar. He should apologise to the nation.” Congress MP Neeraj Dangi further accused Shah of making a statement that disrespects both Ambedkar and the Dalit community, adding, “Amit Shah Ji said in the Rajya Sabha that taking the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar has become a fashion. This is a direct insult to Dalits and Babasaheb.”

Congress MPs, joined by members of DMK, RJD, Left parties, AAP, and other INDIA bloc allies, staged a protest near the Makar Dwar steps of Parliament. Carrying images of Ambedkar, they raised slogans like “Jai Bhim,” “Sangh ka Vidhan nahi chalega,” and “Amit Shah maafi maango.”

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed disruptions as opposition members protested Shah’s remarks. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after Congress members trooped into the Well, holding posters of Ambedkar and demanding an apology. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh led similar protests, with opposition members chanting, “Ambedkar ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate the insult of Ambedkar).

During Tuesday’s debate on the Constitution’s 75-year journey, Amit Shah accused the Congress of treating the Constitution as a “private fiefdom” of one family. He criticized Congress for its appeasement politics and questioned whether it supported Muslim personal law. Shah also claimed that the BJP was committed to implementing a Uniform Civil Code across India, starting with Uttarakhand.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, it was his comment, “It has become a fashion to say ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.’ If they had taken God’s name this often, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven lifetimes,” that sparked the opposition’s outrage. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP-RSS harbors hatred for Ambedkar, claiming, “Those who believe in Manusmriti will always be at odds with Ambedkar.”

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of opposing Ambedkar’s principles, stating, “Babasaheb ensured Manusmriti was not implemented, which is why the Sangh Parivar hates him. For us, Babasaheb is no less than a God and the messiah of Dalits, tribals, minorities, and the poor.”

Kharge also pointed out the BJP’s historical reluctance to honor Ambedkar with a Bharat Ratna, countering claims by the ruling party that Congress disrespected Ambedkar.

In response to the controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified his statement and accused the opposition of distorting his remarks. Speaking in Delhi, Shah said, “My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier, they made PM Narendra Modi’s edited statements public. During elections, my statement was edited using AI. And today, they are presenting my statement in a distorted manner. I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public.”

He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to Ambedkar’s principles, stating, “I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation.”

Taking a jibe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah remarked, “Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years.” Shah further criticized Kharge for supporting what he described as a “nefarious effort” of the Congress, saying, “I am very sad that you have also joined this under the pressure of Rahul Gandhi.”