PM Modi Highlights Significance of Naming Andaman Islands After Military Heroes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of naming 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago after Param Vir Chakra awardees to honour their unparalleled bravery and ensure their legacy endures for generations. The initiative was officially announced on January 23, 2023, coinciding with Parakram Diwas, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Highlighting the gesture’s deeper meaning, PM Modi stated, “Naming the islands after our heroes ensures their service to the nation is remembered for generations. It is also part of a broader effort to celebrate and preserve the memory of our freedom fighters and eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark on our nation.” He added that nations connected with their roots are the ones that excel in development and nation-building.

Tribute to India’s Bravest

The largest of these islands was named after Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed exceptional bravery while defending Srinagar airport against Pakistani infiltrators on November 3, 1947. The other islands were subsequently named in the order of recognition of the remaining 20 Param Vir Chakra recipients.

Preserving National Heritage

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in response to a post by journalist Shiv Aroor on X (formerly Twitter). Modi also shared a link to his speech from the naming ceremony and encouraged people to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to experience the historic Cellular Jail, a place closely associated with freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Naming the islands in Andaman and Nicobar after our heroes is a way to ensure their service to the nation is remembered for generations to come. This is also part of our larger endeavour to preserve and celebrate the memory of our freedom fighters and eminent personalities who… https://t.co/0XrX5b9rJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

“This initiative is part of our larger vision to remain connected to our roots while progressing towards development and nation-building,” PM Modi reiterated.

The symbolic naming of the islands reflects a broader commitment to honour India’s military heroes and freedom fighters, preserving their legacy for future generations while inspiring patriotism and national pride.