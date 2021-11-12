TNI Morning News Headlines – November 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 263 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 153 quarantine and 110 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 129 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (21) in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 66,533 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Congress observes 6-hour Hartal across Odisha demanding removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from Cabinet.

➡️ Sundargarh: A herd of 24 elephants damage crops in acres of land in several villages under Kuliposh range in Bonai.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,516 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,37,416 ( lowest in 267 days).

➡️ Covaxin found to be 77.8% effective against Covid in Lancet Study.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh adds married daughters in dependents’ list for government jobs.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India today via video conferencing.

➡️ Two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed, one BSF trooper injured along India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal.

➡️ Karnataka: 5 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to the sudden falling of boulders on the train. All passengers safe.

➡️ Amit Shah takes charge, to chair crucial pre-poll meet in Varanasi today.

➡️ Char Dham road: BrahMos needs to be taken to LAC, need wide roads, says Government.

➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 60,235; Nifty at 17,976.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 251.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.07 Million.

➡️ Germany’s daily Covid-19 cases rise to all-time high with 39,676 cases registered in one day.

➡️ US court grants relief for L2, H4 immigrant spouses seeking employment permits.

➡️ Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to enter final of ICC T20 World Cup.

➡️ A new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts led by Indian-origin astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the company’s Crew-3 mission docked successfully at the orbiting lab today.