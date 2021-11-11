WhatsApp number of OCAC CEO Manoj Pattnaik Hacked

Insight Bureau: Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has fallen victim to cyber fraud as his WhatsApp number has been hacked by some cyber criminals.

An unknown cyber criminal hacked Pattnaik’s WhatsApp number and demanded money from the contact list of the victim by sending distress messages.

Assuming the messages as genuine, some of his close contacts have transferred Rs 7 lakh to the bank account and UPI accounts shared by the fraudster.

It can be mentioned here that Pattnaik received an unknown call on his WhatsApp on Tuesday afternoon ..

Later he received a call from his friend, who inquired about his health.