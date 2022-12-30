Naveen condoles demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik expressed his deep grief at the passing away of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to Prime Minister and other family members.

The Chief minister also directed Minister of Labour and Employees of State Insurance Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral on his behalf.

Notably, Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad at around 3.30 AM today at the age of 100. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre earlier this week following health issues.

Her last rites were performed in Gandhinagar in the presence of PM Modi.