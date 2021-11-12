Chandahandi Congress holds ‘Mundan Protest’

By Mohd. Hussein: Congress activists today conducted mundan protest (head tonsure) in Chandahandi as mark of six-hour hartal (peaceful protests) across the State.

Staging demonstration to put pressure on the State Government, several congress workers of Chandahandi Congress Committee led by PCC Secretary Khemraj Bagh of Chandahandi Block shaved their heads as part of the ‘mundan protest’.

Congress observed hartal (peaceful protests) across Odisha on Friday demanding resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his connection with Govind Sahu, prime accused in the brutal Mamita Meher murder case.

It can be mentioned here that amid protests by the oppositions, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Kalahandi on November 8 for a government programme and shared the dais with Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, accused of patronising the prime accused in the murder of Moumita in the district last month.