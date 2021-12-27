Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of kids between 15-18 yrs; Check Details

Insight Bureau: The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued comprehensive guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years and precaution dose for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) & 60+ population with comorbidities.

According to the guidelines, for those healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th January. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

Keeping in view the recent global surge of COVID-19 cases and detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a Variant of Concern (VOC), the Health Ministry has now been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization & coverage of COVID-19 vaccination as follows:

➡️ COVID-19 Vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be “Covaxin” only.

➡️ As a matter of abundant precaution, for those Health Care Workers (HCWs) Front Line Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th January 2022. The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

➡️ All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will on Doctor’s advice be provided with a 4 precaution dose from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

➡️ All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccination at Government vaccination Centres. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use Private Hospitals’ Vaccination Centres.