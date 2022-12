Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a New Year’s gift for the State government employees and pensioners, the Odisha government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent.

As per the announcement made by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), apart from announcing 4 per cent DA hike, the state employees and pensioners will also get TI.

The CMO’a announcement will be effective from July 1, 2022.