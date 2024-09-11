Cabinet Nod for Health Coverage for Senior Citizens of 70+ Years

New Delhi: In a major move to expand healthcare coverage, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved free health insurance for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The decision is expected to benefit around 6 crore senior citizens from 4.5 crore families across the country, providing them with Rs. 5 lakh in health insurance coverage on a family basis.

Under the new provisions, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of socio-economic status, will now be eligible for AB PM-JAY. A distinct card will be issued to eligible individuals. Those from families already covered under AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up of Rs. 5 lakh per year for themselves, which will be exclusive to them and not shared with other family members under the age of 70. For others, the Rs. 5 lakh coverage will apply to the family as a whole.

Senior citizens already availing benefits under public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will have the option to continue with their existing coverage or switch to AB PM-JAY. Those under private insurance or the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI) will also be eligible for AB PM-JAY.

AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance initiative, providing Rs. 5 lakh in coverage per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 12.34 crore families, or approximately 55 crore individuals. Since its launch, the scheme has supported over 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with 49 percent of the beneficiaries being women, resulting in benefits totaling over Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The move to expand coverage to senior citizens aged 70 and above follows an announcement made by Prime Minister Modi in April 2024. This latest expansion builds on previous initiatives, which first covered 10.74 crore families, later increased to 12 crore in January 2022 to account for India’s decadal population growth. The scheme was further broadened to cover over 37 lakh Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and their families.

The latest expansion marks another step in the government’s mission to provide comprehensive healthcare to India’s elderly population, ensuring that all citizens aged 70 and above are covered under AB PM-JAY.