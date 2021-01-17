Brisbane Test: Sundar & Thakur lead Indian Fightback

TNI Bureau: Although there was no big score by any Indian Batsman, the collective team efforts led by Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur helped India stage a comeback in the fifth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India resumed from 62/2 earlier today and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rohit Sharma was out for 44 yesterday. Pujara (25), Rahane (37), Mayank (38), Pant (23) played their part.

Washington Sundar (62) and Shardul Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the 7th wicket, which helped India go closer to Australia’s first innings score.

Indian All-rounder Washington Sundar becomes 3rd Indian Test Cricketer to score a half century and take 3 wickets on debut.

India bowled out for 336, giving a lead of just 33 runs to Australia. For Kangaroos, Hazlewood took 5 wickets, while Starc and Cummins took 2 wickets each.

Australia finished Day 3 at 21/0.