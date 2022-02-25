BMC decides to close Covid Care Centres in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: With decline in number of Covid-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to close COVID Care centres in the City from February 28.

BMC has already issued notices to Hitech and KIMS Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar in this regard.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from this, it has also been decided to reduce the bed capacity of existing COVID hospitals including SUM in Bhubaneswar and Aswini hospital in Cuttack to 70 and 30 respectively.

Bhubaneswar reported 35 new Covid cases in the last 24-hour including 27 local and 8 quarantine cases.