Evening News Insight – May 9, 2022

➡️ 7 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278877.

➡️ 11 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal off the coast of Ganjam, airlifted by the help of Indian Coast Guard and officials of Fire S ervice officials & Odisha State Disaster Management.

➡️ Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said to Orissa High Court that no permission has been given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.

➡️ 43,489 students in Odisha skip Summative Assessment-II Exam, 2022; School and Mass Education Department seeks report from District Education Officers (DEOs).

➡️ Congress names Kishore Chandra Patel as Congress candidate for by-poll of Brajaragnagar Assembly Constituency.

➡️ BJD fields Alaka Mohanty as its candidate for Brajrajnagar bypoll.

➡️ 8 antique ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols stolen from Laxmi Narayan temple at Tankapani under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ NIA detains Chota Shakeel’s associate Salim Fruit, Haji Ali Dargah trustee in Mumbai after raids at multiple places.

➡️ Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive.

➡️ LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times, generates bids worth Rs 43,933 crore.

➡️ 2 killed, 139 wounded in Sri Lanka clashes.

➡️ Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protest.