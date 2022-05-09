Evening News Insight – May 9, 2022
8 antique ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols stolen from Laxmi Narayan temple at Tankapani under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ 7 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278877.
➡️ 11 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal off the coast of Ganjam, airlifted by the help of Indian Coast Guard and officials of Fire Service officials & Odisha State Disaster Management.
➡️ Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said to Orissa High Court that no permission has been given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.
➡️ 43,489 students in Odisha skip Summative Assessment-II Exam, 2022; School and Mass Education Department seeks report from District Education Officers (DEOs).
➡️ Congress names Kishore Chandra Patel as Congress candidate for by-poll of Brajaragnagar Assembly Constituency.
➡️ BJD fields Alaka Mohanty as its candidate for Brajrajnagar bypoll.
Related Posts
➡️ 8 antique ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols stolen from Laxmi Narayan temple at Tankapani under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ NIA detains Chota Shakeel’s associate Salim Fruit, Haji Ali Dargah trustee in Mumbai after raids at multiple places.
➡️ Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive.
➡️ LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times, generates bids worth Rs 43,933 crore.
➡️2 killed, 139 wounded in Sri Lanka clashes.
➡️Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protest.
➡️Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town.
Comments are closed.