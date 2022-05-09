Evening News Insight – May 9, 2022

8 antique ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols stolen from Laxmi Narayan temple at Tankapani under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.

By Sagarika Satapathy
11 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal off the coast of Ganjam, airlifted by the help of Indian Coast Guard and officials of Fire Service officials & Odisha State Disaster Management.
157
➡️ 7 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278877.
 
➡️ 11 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal off the coast of Ganjam, airlifted by the help of Indian Coast Guard and officials of Fire Service officials & Odisha State Disaster Management.
 
➡️ Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said to Orissa High Court that no permission has been given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.
 
➡️ 43,489 students in Odisha skip Summative Assessment-II Exam, 2022; School and Mass Education Department seeks report from District Education Officers (DEOs). 
 
➡️ Congress names Kishore Chandra Patel as Congress candidate for by-poll of Brajaragnagar Assembly Constituency.
 
➡️ BJD fields Alaka Mohanty as its candidate for Brajrajnagar bypoll.
 
Related Posts

Sensex gains 365 pts, Nifty closes at 16,300

No permission given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor: ASI

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 8 antique ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols stolen from Laxmi Narayan temple at Tankapani under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️ NIA detains Chota Shakeel’s associate Salim Fruit, Haji Ali Dargah trustee in Mumbai after raids at multiple places.
 
➡️ Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive.
 
➡️ LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times, generates bids worth Rs 43,933 crore.
 
➡️2 killed, 139 wounded in Sri Lanka clashes.
 
➡️Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protest.
 
➡️Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.