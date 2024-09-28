Hezbollah on the verge of Extinction, as Israel ups the ante

Lebanon: In a significant escalation, Hezbollah remains on the verge of extinction, as Israel continues a series of targeted strikes aimed at dismantling the militant group. The death of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-time chief, in a devastating airstrike on its headquarters in southern Beirut, marks a pivotal moment. Israeli forces, in a meticulously planned operation dubbed “New Order,” eliminated Nasrallah and key Hezbollah commanders, raising questions about the future of the Iran-backed organization.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported the operation as a precision strike on Hezbollah’s leadership, flattening buildings in the Dahiyeh suburb, Hezbollah’s long-standing stronghold. “This is a clear message to anyone who seeks to threaten Israel,” said Lt. General Herzi Halevi, Israel’s Chief of Staff. The IDF dropped over 80 bombs on the area, in what Israeli officials described as the most comprehensive operation against Hezbollah in recent history.

The killing of Nasrallah, who had been in hiding for years fearing Israeli retribution, delivers a monumental blow to Hezbollah, a group that evolved from a militia into a political and military powerhouse with significant influence in Lebanon. Nasrallah’s demise coincides with a larger wave of assassinations of Israel’s adversaries, including senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in recent months.

The aftermath of Nasrallah’s death has thrown Hezbollah’s future into uncertainty. With key leaders like Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, also killed in the same strike, the militant group’s leadership has been crippled. Hezbollah responded with vows of continued resistance, but the loss of Nasrallah has sparked concerns about its capacity to maintain its operations against Israel.

Hezbollah’s Iranian backers are also feeling the strain. Tehran confirmed the death of Abbas Nilforushan, a top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, further deepening the blow to the Iran-Hezbollah nexus that has driven regional conflicts for years.

Israel’s calculated campaign against Hezbollah has stirred regional tensions, particularly with the potential involvement of Iran and Hezbollah’s continued rocket fire into Israeli territories. Israeli officials remain on high alert, with military forces bracing for retaliatory attacks.

Analysts suggest that Hezbollah is now facing an existential crisis. Without Nasrallah’s leadership and the decimation of its high-ranking commanders, the group could be forced into retreat, marking the beginning of its decline. Though Hezbollah vowed to press on, the growing toll on its infrastructure, leadership, and capabilities leaves many questioning whether the group can survive this unprecedented assault.

As the conflict deepens, the international community watches warily. The risk of broader regional conflict looms, with Lebanon already suffering the consequences of the recent strikes. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported rising casualties, with several buildings destroyed and thousands displaced.

While Hezbollah remains defiant, the scales may be tipping against it. Israel’s relentless strategy has brought the militant organization closer than ever to extinction, sparking a new chapter in the long-standing Israel-Hezbollah confrontation.