Bhubaneswar reports 16 new #COVID-19 +Ve cases; Find Details

TNI Bureau: After a long gap, Bhubaneswar has reported a huge number of 16 Coronavirus positive cases – 14 home quarantine, 2 local contacts. Total Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 122 out of which 58 are local cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 3 cases from Sree Vihar, Patia – M (31), M (65) and F (58) – related to earlier positive case

👉 2 cases from Jayadev Vihar near Biju Patnaik College (Female, 71 and Male 72 – travel history of USA)

👉 2 cases from a family in Unit-4, Sastri Nagar (Male, 75, Male, 40 – travel history of Kolkata)

👉 1 case of Dumduma, Phase I (Male, 22 – travel history of Pune)

👉 1 case of Kalinga Vihar near Sailabala Enclave (M, 34 – travel history of Oman)

👉 1 case of Satya Nagar near Overbridge (M, 33 – travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Nayapalli, Sabar Sahi (M, 54 – travel history of Chennai)

👉 1 case of Rasulgarh, Netaji Vihar (M, 47 – travel history of Gurgaon)

👉 1 case of Jadupur, near Begunia Masjid (M, 31 – travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Unit-3, Masjid Colony (Female, 60 – relative of Kolkata Returnee)

Local Contact Cases:

👉 1 case of Palasuni, Kapileswar Vihar (M, 25 – travel history of Bhadrak)

👉 1 case of Service Provider, Pvt. Hospital, Bhubaneswar (M, 32)

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates

➡️ Total cases – 122

➡️ Recovered – 60

➡️ Active – 58

➡️ Deceased – 3