100-Word Edit: Nepal – From Friendly to Hostile in 6 Years

By Sagar Satapathy
Nepal New Map Celebrations
With the adoption of the new political map by Nepal Parliament and firing incident on the border, relations between India and Nepal hit an all-time low much to the delight of China and Pakistan.

Although India has rejected such artificial enlargement, Nepal staking claims on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, is not a good sign.

When Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Nepal in 17 years, addressed the Nepal Parliament &amp; announced $1 billion as concessional line of credit for development projects, nobody had thought that Nepal would become hostile 6 years later. But, it’s the bitter reality now.

