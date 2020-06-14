Ganjam orders Lockdown in the District till June 30

TNI Bureau: While another COVID-19 death was reported from Ganjam district today, taking the death toll to 6, the District Administration has ordered comolete lockdown till June 30. Several COVID Warriors on duty at TMCs and Senior Police Officers have tested positive in Ganjam District, forcing the administration to order a lockdown.

People won’t be allowed to come out of their houses after 12 PM. Their movement will be limited to 7 AM-12 PM period only – for essential services

“As the Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Ganjam, the lockdown has been enforced to break the virus chain and to contain further spread of the virus”, said District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

👉 Movement of buses, cars & auto-rickshaw won’t be permitted during the lockdown period except for emergency cases and services.

👉 Goods Vehicles, Taxis and Buses will ply on National Highway.

👉 Essential shops to remain open from 7 AM-12 PM.

👉 Agriculture and MGNREGA activities to continue.

👉 Weekend shutdown to continue till June 30.

Ganjam Corona Updates:

Total Cases – 682, Recovered – 578, Active – 98, Deceased – 6.

Odisha Corona Updates:

Odisha reported 186 new +Ve cases and 1 new death in the last 24 hours. A 50-year-old male in Ganjam district with co-morbidities passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

13 NDRF/ODRAF/Fire Services personnel, who returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal, tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the tally to 149.

➡️ Samples Tested on June 13 : 3,558

➡️ COVID-19 +VE Cases: 186 (171 in Quarantine, 15 Local Contacts)

➡️ New Cases: Kandhamal (22), Khordha (21), Kalahandi (16), Bargarh (16), Gajapati (15), Mayurbhanj (13), Jajpur (12), Cuttack (12), Keonjhar (11), Jagatsinghpur (11), Puri (7), Ganjam (4), Sundargarh (3), Jharsuguda (2), Dhenkanal (2), Balangir (2), Malkangiri (1), Angul (1), Bhadrak (1), Kendrapara (1).

➡️ New Recoveries – 120

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 200,014

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 3909 (Active Cases: 1301, Recovered: 2594, COVID Deaths: 11, COVID+ Deaths: 3)

Recovery Rate – 66.36%