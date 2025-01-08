Bhubaneswar Murder Case Solved: Three Arrested Over Youth’s Brutal Killing

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the gruesome murder of a youth that shook the city on Wednesday morning, the Commissionerate of Police has arrested three suspects, including two men and a woman, all residents of the Kedarpalli area.

According to official sources, the murder was linked to brown sugar peddling. The arrested individuals have been identified as Laxmidhara Naik, Rocky Naik, and Lipika Naik. A special police team apprehended the trio from Saranakula in Nayagarh district.

Investigations revealed that the accused had previous arrests for drug trafficking and were holding a deep grudge against the victim, Sahadeb Naik, who had been instrumental in exposing their illegal activities. Sahadeb, an employee of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and President of the BMC Safai Karmachari Association, had been actively assisting the police as a Police Mitra by providing crucial information about local drug trade operations.

In the recent past, Lipika was arrested for her involvement in brown sugar peddling based on a tip-off provided by Sahadeb. After spending New Year’s Day in jail, she blamed Sahadeb for her incarceration. Upon her release on bail on January 5, Lipika conspired with her husband and Rocky to eliminate him as an act of revenge.

The murder investigation gained momentum when a video surfaced on social media showing the accused retrieving a sword from the crime scene after the killing. Additional footage of the trio fleeing the area on a motorcycle went viral, providing critical leads to the police.

Police sources confirmed that the suspects planned the attack meticulously, targeting Sahadeb for his role in their previous arrests. The Commissionerate of Police continues its investigation into the broader network of drug peddling connected to this case.