TNI Morning News Headlines – January 09, 2025

➡️Bhubaneswar Murder Case solved: Three arrested over youth’s brutal killing in Rasulgarh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi addresses Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, welcoming NRIs to Odisha, the land of Jagannath and Lingaraj.
➡️Cold wave in Odisha: Jharsuguda shivers at 6 degree Celsius.
➡️Six devotees killed, 29 injured in stampedes in Tirupati.
➡️Indian journalist turned director Pritish Nandy passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 73.
➡️Sensex drops 284.12 points to 77,864.37 in early trade; Nifty dips 86.8 points to 23,602.15.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 85.92 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️A total of 646 aftershocks have been detected as of Wednesday noon after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal-Tibet border region.
