Bhubaneswar Launches Special ‘Maha Kumbh’ Flight to Facilitate Pilgrims’ Travel to Prayagraj

TNI Bureau: In an effort to provide easier access for pilgrims attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar has introduced a special direct flight service to the holy city of Uttar Pradesh. The new service, aimed at facilitating the travel of devotees, was announced by the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) authorities on Monday.

The special flight, operated by Alliance Air, is a 72-seater ATR aircraft and will run every Wednesday, supplementing the existing four-weekly flights between Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj. The additional service will continue until the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering more convenient air travel options for the growing number of pilgrims.

BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan confirmed the development, stating, “We already had four direct flights to Prayagraj in a week. Now, the special ATR 72-seater flight service will continue till the conclusion of the event.”

The introduction of this special flight follows the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation’s (OSRTC) expansion of bus services to meet the increased demand for transportation to the festival. Additionally, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had announced the deployment of seven special trains starting January 13 to provide seamless connectivity from various parts of Odisha to Prayagraj.