Bhubaneswar-Jeypore Additional Direct Flight from Tomorrow; Check Timing

TNI Bureau: To boost the air connectivity in Undivided Koraput region, IndiaOne Air has decided to operate additional flight between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district, starting from September 4.

According to the airline, two flights will depart from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 7:20 AM and 11.15 AM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Rest of the days, single flight will take off from Bhubaneswar Airport at 11.15 AM.

The tickets for the flight service have been priced at Rs 3,526.

Interested people can log in to the official website of IndiaOne Air (https://www.indiaoneair.com/) to book their tickets.