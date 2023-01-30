ASI Gopal Das fired at Naba Das with an intent to Kill: Police FIR

TNI Bureau: In the latest developments to the Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das death case an FIR has been lodged against police ASI Gopal Das over the assassination of the Health Minister yesterday.

According to reports, Brajarajnagar IIC lodged the FIR alleging that ASI Gopal Das shot the Minister from his service pistol from a very close range with a clear intention to kill him.

The Police ASI was deployed for traffic clearance duty during the Health Minister’s visit to Brajarajnagar for attending a program yesterday.

According to reports, the ASI went straight to Naba Das and fired at him from his service revolver from close range. Soon, the IIC and a constable pinned the accused down after he fired the shot. The bullet pierced into the chest of Naba Das.

During the scuffle, Gopal Das fired two more rounds of bullets. While one bullet hit the IIC’s finger, the Constable too suffered minor injuries.

The Minister was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Appolo Hospital last evening.

Meanwhile, a seven-member special investigating team of the Crime Branch comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers have started an investigation into the incident under the leadership of Ramesh Chandra Dora, Deputy SP.

Crime Branch ADGP Arun Bothara has also accompanied the team.

Gopal Das is currently lodged in Sundargarh Reserve Police Line. Arun Bothra and his team are in Sundargarh to interrogate him.