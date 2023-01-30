CM Naveen Patnaik allocates health department to Niranjan Pujari 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has allocated the Health and Family Welfare Department to Niranjan Pujari.

Patnaik allocated the Health and Family Welfare department to Pujari following the approval of Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal.

Currently, Niranjan Pujari is holding the Finance & Excise portfolios in the state.

Pujari got the H&FW portfolio following the death of Naba Kishore Das, who was heading the department.

It is to be noted here that Naba Das succumbed to injuries at Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar after he sustained gunshot wound at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda yesterday.

On-duty Police ASI Gopal Das fired the shot at Naba Das after he reached Gandhi Chhak in Brajarajnagar to attend a programme.