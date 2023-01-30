TNI Morning News Headlines – January 30, 2023

➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Das accorded Guard of Honour at his official residence in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays last respect to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha to observe 3-day State mourni ng for Naba Das, last rites to be held in Jharsuguda today. State Honour accorded to Naba Das.

➡️ Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das arrives in Jharsuguda in a special flight from Bhubaneswar. Cremation with state honours will be held later followed by a funeral procession.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Government calls all-party meeting today ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

➡️ PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary.

➡️ Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL challenging ‘ban’ on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots on February 6.

➡️ FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 successfully wraps up; Germany defeats Belgium to win its third World Cup Title; Netherlands beats Australia to win Bronze.