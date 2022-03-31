Link your Aadhaar-PAN by March 31, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has clarified that, Permanent Account Number (PAN) will not be operative after 31st March 2023. if not linked with Aadhaar. The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022.

As per a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29, 2022, Rs 500 will be charged if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months after the expiry of the deadline. If the linking of PAN-Aadhaar is done after three months, then a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be charged.

“However, till 31st March, 2023 the PAN of the assesses who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds etc,” the CBDT statement read.

Notably, The rule for levying a penalty on not linking of PAN-Aadhaar by the due date (currently March 31, 2022) was introduced as an amendment in Finance Act, 2021.