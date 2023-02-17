Armed militants open fire at Karachi Police HQ, firing underway

Unidentified heavily armed terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Chief’s office on Friday, sparking heavy firefights between paramilitary rangers, police, and the attackers, the latest brazen assault on security forces amid an increase in terror attacks across the country.

According to sources, at least Two people were killed in the attack. A police officer and a door keeper died in the attack while four police rangers were also injured, Edhi Ambulance Service told Pakistani news agencies.

In a latest update, Pakistan’s geo news confirms death of 5 militants, two people, including a police officer, lost their lives & 10 people including Rangers personnel have been injured.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Police confirmed in a statement that the head office of the Karachi police chief had been attacked.

“Firing is underway,” the statement further read.

In a tweet, Karachi Police Chief Javed Odho confirmed that his office had been attacked, but that the security forces had responded strongly. The number of terrorists involved in the attack has not been confirmed, according to sources.

Terrorists threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building before entering.

“Heavy fire is being exchanged between paramilitary rangers, police, and the attackers. “All mobile vans in the district and area have been called in to surround the attackers,” a police source said.

In the meantime, Pakistan’s Dawn New agency, said quoting Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government, confirmed the deaths of one police officer and one civilian. He went on to say that three Rangers personnel, two police officers, and one civilian had been injured.

While,Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, stated that two bodies had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). One of the deceased was identified as police constable Ghulam Abbas.

The Karachi Police Chief’s office is near the city’s main artery road, which connects downtown to the airport.

If sources are to be believed, TTP has claimed the alleged attack.

Since November, when the Pakistani Taliban broke a months-long cease-fire with the government, the country has seen an increase in terror attacks.

Last month, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing over 100 people, the majority of whom were police officers.