Another Low-Pressure Area to form over Bay of Bengal by August 13: IMD

Insight Bureau: Another Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal by August 13, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The system is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestward during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.

According to IMD, a well marked low pressure area that has formed over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts is likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours.

Forecast for Tomorrow: August 11 (Till 8.30 am)

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri.