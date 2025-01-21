Amit Shah hails Security Forces after Big Anti-Maoist Operation on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the efforts of CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police after fourteen Maoists were killed in an encounter.

At least fourteen Maoists including top maoist leader Jayram alias Chalapathi have been killed along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in an anti-Maoist operation conducted by CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police.

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head and the Odisha head of the outfit were killed in the encounter.

The deceased were identified as Jayram alias Chalapathi and Manoj. While Jairam was a member of the central committee of the Maoists, Manoj was heading the Odisha division.

As per the official statement released by Odisha Police, a operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha’s Nuapada district.

According to a police statement, two women Maoists were neutralised during the operation on Monday, and a large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered from the encounter site, the official said.

In the ongoing operation, 12 more maoists have been killed during late night & early morning exchange of fire with security forces during joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police on January 21. Massive arms & ammunition have been seized during the search operation.