American Airlines Flight to New Delhi Diverted to Rome Due to Bomb Threat: Media reports

New Delhi: An American Airlines flight (AA292) traveling from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport following a bomb threat onboard, according to Republic.

The incident prompted the flight crew to take immediate precautionary measures, altering the plane’s route.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft’s diversion and landing in Rome. Additionally, reports suggest that Italian Air Force Eurofighters were scrambled to escort the Boeing aircraft as a safety measure.

American Airlines flight AA292 from New York to Delhi reportedly diverted to Rome. More details are awaited. (Source: https://t.co/2udKH63i9b) pic.twitter.com/jOMvQ1XW5j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2025

If you are following American Airlines #AA292 you might have noticed a small hold pattern as the N840AN entered Italian airspace;this was to allow the Euro fighters to catch up with B787 for escorting into Rome,FCO.#bombthreat https://t.co/GJA0js4tT0 pic.twitter.com/bvLXjXbiB3 — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) February 23, 2025