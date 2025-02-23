American Airlines Flight to New Delhi Diverted to Rome Due to Bomb Threat: Media reports

By Suman Rodrigues
American Airlines Flight to New Delhi Diverted to Rome Due to Bomb Threat: Media reports

New Delhi: An American Airlines flight (AA292) traveling from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport following a bomb threat onboard, according to Republic.

The incident prompted the flight crew to take immediate precautionary measures, altering the plane’s route.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft’s diversion and landing in Rome. Additionally,  reports suggest that Italian Air Force Eurofighters were scrambled to escort the Boeing aircraft as a safety measure.

