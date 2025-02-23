Kohli hits Ton; Team India crush Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy

Dubai: Virat Kohli dazzled with his 51st ODI century as India secured a commanding a 6-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

After getting to bowl first, India’s disciplined bowling attack restricted Pakistan to 241. Despite a resilient 104-run partnership between Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46), Pakistan struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 40.

Chasing 242, India cruised to victory thanks to a stellar 156-run partnership between Virat Kohli (100) and Shreyas Iyer (56). Kohli also crossed 14,000 ODI runs, becoming the fastest to the milestone. While Hardik Pandya departed soon after. However, Kohli remained unbeaten, sealing the victory.