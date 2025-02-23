India Bowls Out Pakistan for 241 in Thrilling Champions Trophy Clash

Dubai: In a stunning bowling display, India restricted Pakistan to 241 runs in their high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first but struggled to build momentum as Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer, claiming three crucial wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with two and one wicket respectively.

Pakistan’s innings was anchored by Saud Shakeel, who top-scored with 62, and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 46. However, a lack of partnerships and consistent pressure from India’s bowlers ensured Pakistan were bowled out with two balls to spare.

India now needs 242 runs to secure a victory in this must-win game.