TNI Evening News Headlines – September 20, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi purchased an idol of Mahaprabhu Jagannath & paid digitally at an exhibition in the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme, Wardha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi assures stern action against police assault on Indian Army officer and his fiancee.
➡️Misbehaviour with Army Major and his Fiancée in Bhubaneswar: 7 ‘Road Romeos’ detained; being interrogated at Chandaka Police Station.
➡️Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to be restricted for 4 hours on September 21, 22, 23 as the ASI will conduct technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar.
➡️A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 23, 2024 under the influence of cyclonic circulation; Yellow warning issued for several Odisha districts.
➡️Flood situation in Balasore continues to worsen, with large areas still underwater.
➡️Sarojini Sahoo to receive 45th Sarala Puraskar for her novel ‘Asthira Pada’.
➡️61.38% overall turnout recorded in the first phase of J&K Assembly elections.
➡️Supreme Court’s YouTube channel hacked.
➡️Tirupati laddu controversy: Gujarat lab confirms presence of various animal fats in the sacred prasadam. Ghee supplier was blacklisted immediately after test result.
➡️RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors to hold march to CBI office on Friday.
➡️iPhone16 sales begins in India today.
➡️Sensex breaches 84,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty hits fresh all-time high level.
➡️First Test, Day 2: India all out for 376 against Bangladesh.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to reach 400 international wickets.
➡️6 security personnel killed, 11 injured in terror attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
