Morning News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Block Education Officer (BEO) suspended over Chicken Curry lunch at a school in Sundargarh district.

Two young women and the boat driver go missing in Boat Capsizes near Saberi river at Niliguda village in Malkangiri Dist.

3 school kids hit by truck in near Bhutamundai on Cuttack-Paradip road this morning; 1 dead, 2 critical.

Gold jewelries, idol of deities looted from Gopinath temple at Balabhadrapur village in Puri dist.

PM Modi undertakes 30-minute beach cleanup drive in Mamallapuram this morning.

Tamil Nadu: Meeting underway between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam.

Google honours activist Kamini Roy with a doodle on her 155th birthday.

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day.

Nepal decks-up to welcome Chinese President.

Mary Kom takes bronze medal after losing to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the World Women’s Boxing Championship semifinal.