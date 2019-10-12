Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Morning News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

  • Block Education Officer (BEO) suspended over Chicken Curry lunch at a school in Sundargarh district.
  • Two young women and the boat driver go missing in Boat Capsizes near Saberi river at Niliguda village in Malkangiri Dist.
  • 3 school kids hit by truck in near Bhutamundai on Cuttack-Paradip road this morning; 1 dead, 2 critical.
  • Gold jewelries, idol of deities looted from Gopinath temple at Balabhadrapur village in Puri dist.
  • PM Modi undertakes 30-minute beach cleanup drive in Mamallapuram this morning.
  • Tamil Nadu: Meeting underway between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam.
  • Google honours activist Kamini Roy with a doodle on her 155th birthday.
  • Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day.
  • Nepal decks-up to welcome Chinese President.
  • Mary Kom takes bronze medal after losing to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the World Women’s Boxing Championship semifinal.
