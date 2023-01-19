Koraput: After gaining appreciations across the globe for its delicious Coffee, Koraput is now all set to make a mark for its Organic “Kotia Strawberries.”

The district administration on its Twitter handle informed that the Organic”Kotia Strawberries” has been cultivated in over 20 acre of land in Janiguda and Phatusenery villages of disputed Kotia Grampanchayat.

The Organic”Kotia Strawberries” has been cultivated by the Women Self Help Group (WSHG) members with the support of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of the district.

The produce, which is 100 per cent organic as bio-fertilizers are being used to grow them, is ready for the cultivation.

The Organic”Kotia Strawberries” is aimed at a providing a stable source of income.

According to sources, organic”Kotia Strawberries” likely to be sold in Jeypore and Koraput besides retail outlets and cities like Visakhapatnam, Raipur and Bhubaneswar.