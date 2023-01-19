TNI Morning News Headlines – January 19, 2023

⏺️Farmers in Odisha took to streets, spill paddy on roads across Odisha protesting against katni chatni in paddy procurement.
⏺️More than 13,000 students absent in Odisha Matric Summative Assessment-I conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).
⏺️Odisha Vigilance arrests Khariar BDO Narayan Sahoo in DA case.
⏺️Adarsha Vidyalaya Admission: BSE Odisha begins application process for entrance test.
⏺️Cricketer Rajashree Swain’s Death Case: Rajashree died due to asphyxiation and had injuries on her head, reveals post mortem report.
⏺️19 districts of Odisha will be felicitated by the Centre for Computerisation of land records.
⏺️Family members of four men from Ghazipur, who were killed in Nepal plane crash, have failed to identify the bodies of the deceased.
⏺️Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia & other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against WFI.
⏺️Sports Ministry seeks explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge.
⏺️New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down next month after 6 yrs in power.
