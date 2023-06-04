“72 Hoorain”: Another Thought-Provoking Film on Radical Extremism and Religious Fanaticism

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's "72 Hoorain", Addressing Radical Extremism and Religious Fanaticism after the Success of "The Kerala Story"

By Suman Rodrigues

Mumbai, TNI Bureau: Bollywood is undergoing a significant shift as it delves into hard-hitting and controversial themes in its films. In India, movies have long been centered around diverse societal issues, but recently, a fresh perspective has emerged following the success of films like “The Tashkent Files,” “The Kashmir Files,” and “The Kerala Story.” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for advocating an alternative narrative, has consistently argued for the inclusion of all kinds of viewpoints in storytelling.

The teaser of the upcoming film “Swatantra Veer Savarkar,” starring Randeep Hooda, recently sparked a divisive response among netizens. Now, another film announcement has become a topic of debate with the release of the first look of “72 Hoorain,” directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

