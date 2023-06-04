“72 Hoorain”: Another Thought-Provoking Film on Radical Extremism and Religious Fanaticism

Mumbai, TNI Bureau: Bollywood is undergoing a significant shift as it delves into hard-hitting and controversial themes in its films. In India, movies have long been centered around diverse societal issues, but recently, a fresh perspective has emerged following the success of films like “The Tashkent Files,” “The Kashmir Files,” and “The Kerala Story.” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for advocating an alternative narrative, has consistently argued for the inclusion of all kinds of viewpoints in storytelling.

As promised presenting to you the first look of our film #72Hoorain .

I am sure you will like it . What if you end up dying a brutal death instead of meeting 72 virgins, as assured by terrorist mentors? Presenting the first look of my upcoming film “72 Hoorain”. The film is… pic.twitter.com/hsbGkIxrhb — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2023

The teaser of the upcoming film “Swatantra Veer Savarkar,” starring Randeep Hooda, recently sparked a divisive response among netizens. Now, another film announcement has become a topic of debate with the release of the first look of “72 Hoorain,” directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.