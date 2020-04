List of COVID-19 Containment Zones in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As on today, there are 15 COVID19 Containment Zones in Odisha with Bhadrak leading the list with 5 zones. 3 Containment Zones are active in Bhubaneswar (Khordha).

Jajpur and Kendrapara have two Containment Zones followed by Kalahandi (1), Sundargarh (1) and Balasore (1).

👉 Bhubabneswar, Khordha (3): Suryanagar, Bomikhal, Satyanagar.

👉 Jajpur (2): Brahmabarad, Rasulpur Block, Sana Trilochanpur, Saipur.

👉 Kendrapara (2): Radhanagar, Balabhadrapur, Sitaleswar, Silasthamb, Nial, Goudapatna & Vatapada, Medhapur, Kantipur Gopa, Naldia & Katakana Village.

👉 Bhadrak (5): Kharida Binayakpur, Padampur, Laxmidashpur, Rahania, Tesinga.

👉 Kalahandi (1): Beheraguda, Parjia, Khamar Haldi.

👉 Sundargarh (1): Darai Kela, Puruna Bisra, Budheljar, Santoshpur.

👉 Balasore (1): Mission Field Gate, Entrance of Nilliabag Lane near Chidiapol, Ranipatana Chhaka, Apple Tower.

Odisha has so far reported 74 COVID-19 positive cases – 46 in Bhubaneswar. However, 24 patients, including 17 in Bhubaneswar, have already recovered.

