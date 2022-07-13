4 Odisha Districts with 100+ Covid Active Cases

Insight Bureau: Odisha continues to report more than 500 Covid-19 positive cases for the 4th consecutive day – 576 on July 10, 572 on July 11, 509 on July 12 and 743 on July 13.

3 districts that lead the Covid surge in Odisha are Khordha, Cuttack and Sundargarh. Khordha has been reporting new cases in the range of 180 to 200 everyday – 90% from Bhubaneswar.

Active cases in the state have gone up to 3878. The above 3 districts and Puri are leading in terms of Covid active cases.

Khordha leads the pack with 1566 active cases, followed by Cuttack (682), Sundargarh (292) and Puri (170). 3 other districts – Balasore (96), Sambalpur (94) and Mayurbhanj (80) are not far behind.

In terms of Dally Test Positivity Rate (TPR), Khordha is way ahead with 11.9%. Sundargarh (8.7%) and Cuttack (8.6%) are in a close race. Puri (6.6%) and Boudh (6.3%) are the two other districts with high TPR.