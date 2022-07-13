Sri Lankan Protests: 10 Latest Developments

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister and ‘acting president’ Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka as massive protests engulfed in Colombo after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to the Maldives.

Fresh protests erupted in the crisis-hit Country on Wednesday after a mob of angry citizens stormed the PM’s residence in Colombo, demanding resignation of the acting President Wickremesinghe.

1. An indefinite curfew has been imposed across the Western Province, including Colombo.

2. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as the acting President while he is abroad.

3. Protesters in Sri Lanka enter Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, who has been appointed as Acting President by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

4. Protesters also occupied TV stations, Colombo.

5. The protesters are demanding Ranil Wickremesinghe step down along with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled to the Maldives.

6. US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services for today & tomorrow.

7. Security personnel resort to tear-gas shelling to drive away protestors on the streets of Colombo.

8. On their arrival in the Maldives, President Rajapaksa, his wife and bodyguards were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort.

9. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka dismissed reports claiming that India had helped President Rajapaksa and his brother Basil flee.

10. Protesters discovered 17.85 million in Sri Lankan rupee (about $50,000) in crisp new banknote but handed over to a courtpolice.