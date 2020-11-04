3rd Wave of Covid-19 Surge in Delhi; 6842 Cases Today

TNI Bureau: Delhi has recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases today with 6,842 new infections. The NCT of Delhi had reported 6725 cases yesterday.

57 new deaths have been reported from Delhi today, taking the Covid Death Toll in the National Capital to 6,703.

Delhi CM Arvind has admitted that the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, is a clear indication of 3rd wave of Coronavirus in the National Capital.

Delhi Corona Updates – November 4

➡️ 6,842 fresh Covid-19 cases

➡️ 51 new deaths

➡️ 5,797 patients recover

➡️ Active cases – 37,369

➡️ Covid Death Toll – 6,703

➡️ Samples Tested on November 4 – 58,910