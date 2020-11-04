TNI Evening News Headlines – November 4, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 75 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 14 Quarantine and 61 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29454 in the Capital City.

👉 142 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1520 Covid-19 recoveries today including 285 from Khordha, 113 from Mayurbhanj, 102 from Cuttack, 94 from Jagatsinghpur and 89 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 282073.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans sale of Diyas at Temporary Stalls in Bhubaneswar

👉 Winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from 20th November & continue till 31st December.

👉 Aditya Dash Death Case: Orissa High Court directs State Crime Branch to submit status report by November 11.

👉 India Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicts light to moderate rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal today.

👉 Firecrackers worth Rs. 25 lakh seized in Hatatota area of Talcher.

India News

👉 Gujarat: Death toll jumps to 9 in Ahmedabad godown fire. Rescue operation is underway at the site.

👉 An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka today successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

👉 Central Teacher Eligibility Test, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be held on January 31, 2021: Education Minister

👉 BJP workers in Maharashtra will wear black badges until Arnab Goswami is released by police.

👉 The Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over long-pending cases against legislators and lawmakers.

👉 Kedarnath in Uttarakhand receives fresh snowfall.

👉 Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 FIR filed against Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a lady police officer when Cops reached his residence in Mumbai this morning.

👉 Maharashtra Government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50% of seating from 5th November.

👉 Singer Aditya Narayan to marry Actor Shweta Agarwal in December this year.

World News

👉 US presidential election 2020: All four Democratic Indian American lawmakers set for re-election to House of Representatives