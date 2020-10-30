3-4 cases of Covid-19 Reinfections reported in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Panic button has been pressed in Odisha as 3-4 cases of Covid-19 reinfections have been reported in the State. The information was shared by Ajay Parida, Director, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS).

According to Parida, there are three to four persons who have tested positive for CoronaVirus again after recovery.

A study will be conducted to ascertain whether it’s the same strain of the virus or any other that caused the reinfections..

The samples of such reinfection cases will be analysed to find out the possible changes in genetics or their immunity level.

Odisha has been reporting less than 2000 daily Covid-19 cases for the last 12 days. Active cases in the State now stand at 15,247. Covid Death Toll has gone up to 1308.

While the Festive season has not witnessed any spike in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, chances of a second wave during Winter can’t be ruled out although Cold conditions in the State are generally not hostile.