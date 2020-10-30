BSE Sensex, Nifty end in Red for 3rd straight session

By Neel Achary
BSE Sensex
TNI Bureau:  The BSE Sensex declined 136 points and Nifty slipped 28.04 percent today.  The markets ended in red, BSE Sensex closed 135.78 points or 0.34% lower at 39,614.07 and NSE Nifty ended at 11,647.85, down 28.40 points or 0.24%.

Both markets were down today due to weak global cues amid the USA presidential elections next week and COVID-19 cases. The Sensex touched an intraday low of 39,241.87 points during the trading hours today.

Top BSE Sensex gainers were RIL, Tata Steel, Nestle, NTPC, and Sun Pharma. Out of 30 indices in the Sensex list, 17 companies registered a loss. Top losers at Sensex were Bharti Aitel, Maurit, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and HUL. While Brent crude was trading at 0.58 percent higher at USD 38.48 per barrel in the international market.

