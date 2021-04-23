250 MT of Oxygen dispatched from Odisha in 24 Hours

Oxygen Tankers dispatched from Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: At least 15 Tankers carrying 250 MT of Oxygen from various steel plants in Rourkela, Jajpur and Angul districts in Odisha have been dispatched to Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra) in the last 24 hours.

Two more tankers from Angul to Visakhapatnam and two others from Jajpur to Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam will leave soon.

Among the above, Rourkela Steel Plant and Tata Steel’s Kalinga Nagar Steel Plant have provided Oxygen to Delhi. The Jindal Steel Plant in Angul has also sent Oxygen to other States.

The Odisha Police have provided protection to the tankers to reach their destination amid reports of looting of Oxygen tankers in various parts of the country during the Pandemic crisis.

