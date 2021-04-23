TNI Evening News Headlines – April 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 250 MT Oxygen dispatched from Odisha to various States under the protection provided by Odisha Police.

➡️ Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra named as Congress’ candidate for #PipiliBypoll.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 698 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 150 Quarantine cases and 548 Local contact cases.

➡️ 2452 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 356003.

➡️ Woman Maoist killed in gunbattle between jawans and Maoists in Kandhamal-Kalahandi border area.

➡️ MoBus service to remain suspended on weekends.

India news

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed chief ministers that the Railways and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been pressed into service for a fast and smooth supply of oxygen.

➡️ C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of IAF begins airlifting big Oxygen tankers from their places of use to the filing stations to supply oxygen amid its growing demands.

➡️ Zydus’s antiviral drug Virafin gets emergency approval to treat moderate Covid patients in India.

➡️ Defence Ministry to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany.

➡️ Covishield offers protection from ‘Double Mutant’.

➡️ New mutant seems to be undetectable by RTPCR test, claims Dr Chandra, Consultant Physician, Delhi.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards under SWAMITVA scheme tomorrow.

➡️ Central Government freezes additional installments of Dearness Allowance payable to all Employees & Dearness Relief to Pensioners, due from January 1, 2020.

➡️ Additional 5 Kg free-of-cost foodgrains to be distributed to nearly 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in May and June 2021.

➡️ Registration of all adults for Covid-19 Vaccination begins on April 28.

➡️ Additional Secretary of Bihar health department, Ravi Shankar Choudhary passes away due to COVID 19.

➡️ Kejriwal’s office ‘regrets’ televised comments during meeting with PM.

➡️ Actor Sonu Sood tests negative for Covid-19.

World News

➡️ Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner says will run for governor of California

➡️ Japan PM Yoshihide Suga declared a State of emergency in the national capital Tokyo over COVID 19 situation.

➡️ US Senate committee approves China strategic competition bill; backs enhanced security ties with India

➡️ Australia limits flights from India as Covid cases increase in hotel quarantine.