10,000 character Tweets Soon: Elon Musk

TNI Bureau: Twitter will “soon” extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters, informed CEO Elon Musk on Monday.

In his reply to one YouTuber @ThePrimeagen, who posts videos related to coding and had asked “the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?” Musk said, “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon.”

As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

It is to be noted here that the Micro-blogging platform had limited each tweet to only 280 characters. However, last month, the company announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Currently, only the Blue subscribers can post longer tweets. The non-subscribers can just read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them.

Meanwhile, several users expressed their thoughts on Twitter over Musk’s new announcement.

“You`re a crazy man lmao,” another commented, “!! Wow! That`s really good news. Actual microblogging!,” said a Twitter user.