Land for Jobs Scam: CBI questions Rabri Devi

TNI Bureau: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrived at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna.

According to reports, the team of the central probe agency reached at Devi’ residence to interrogate her in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

The CBI officials, however, clarified that it was not a raid. They just visited to grill her in connection with the ongoing probe.

It is to be noted here that the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has already issued a summons against Devi along with Lalu Yadav and 14 others in the case.

According to the FIR, some individuals, residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as replacements in Group-D posts between 2004 and 2009 , (the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister, in various railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.

Later, the individuals or their family members, who got the jobs allegedly transferred their land in the names of the family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by family members of Prasad.

Further, it was further alleged that the family of Prasad acquired land of about 1,05,292 square feet situated in Patna, from those people. They allegedly used five sale deeds and two gift deeds to own the land. In most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash.