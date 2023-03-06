TNI Morning News Headlines – March 6, 2023

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 26. ➡️ Odisha reels under intense heat wave condition as several cities record temperature of 38 degree Celsius and above. Bhubaneswar sizzles at 38.4 degree Celsius, Talcher at 38.8 degree Celsius. ➡️ Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) announces over 1000 vacancies for the posts of Principals and Teachers.

➡️ Teacher couple attempts suicide; Woman dies, husband critical at Dengadi under Patapur police limits in Ganjam district.

➡️ India’s per capita income doubles since 2014-15: National Statistics Office (NSO) data.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Amitabh Bachchan injured during Prabhas’ Project K film shoot in Hyderabad. Rib Cartilage broken.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ More than 100 Indian healthcare professionals to be hired in UK’s National Health Service (NHS) Trust that runs the York and Scarborough Hospitals : Report.

➡️ Uttarakhand budget to be presented on March 15.

➡️ Twitter to soon let users post 10K character tweets.