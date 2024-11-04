100-Word Insight: Shocking Real Estate Price Surge in Bhubaneswar

The unprecedented real estate price surge in Bhubaneswar, can be largely attributed to some land mafia who are working in tandem with some unscrupulous real estate firms, politicians, and bureaucrats.

Converting the black money into white, has been the motto of many firms and individuals in and outside Odisha. And, they have chosen peaceful city Bhubaneswar to park their money in the shape of land, flats and houses.

A 2/3 BHK flat in Bhubaneswar now costs more than Rs 1-1.5 crore in many areas. If the trend continues, owning a house/flat will be impossible for the common people.