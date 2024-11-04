TNI Morning News Headlines – November 04, 2024

➡️Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) announced ticket prices for ODI match to be played between India and England on February 9, 2025 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
➡️Tribal girl Phula Soren of Salabani area in Balasore district has become the vice-captain of the India Women’s Blind Cricket Team.
➡️Odisha Government will bring guidelines to put a ban on vulgar dance in Jatra (opera) shows, informs Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
➡️Indian Railways running 195 special trains from Delhi to ensure smooth travel ahead of Chhath Puja.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies in the poll-bound state of Jharkhand today.
➡️A passenger bus fell into a gorge near Ramnagar, Uttarakhand early morning today. Several casualties feared.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: At least 12 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir to hold its first Assembly session starting today.
➡️Air quality worsens as pollution grips Delhi. AQI stands at 382.
➡️Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will retire from cricket at the end of this year’s Ranji Trophy.
➡️Nifty, Sensex continues to decline. Sensex tumbles 665.27 points to 79,058.85 in early trade; Nifty tanks 229.4 points to 24,074.95.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Lady Gaga to join Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania rally.
➡️Khalistani supporters attack a Hindu Temple in Brampton; insult National Flag of India. Hindu community members targeted in Canada due to PM Justin Trudeau’s appeasement of Khalistani Extremists.
➡️Canadian National Council of Hindus and Hindu Federation & temple leaders released official statement after attack at the Hindu Temple. All Politicians of all political parties will no longer be allowed to use temple facilities for political purposes.
