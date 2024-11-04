TNI Evening News Headlines – November 04, 2024

➡️Gangrape of Odia Woman in Delhi: 3 arrested; auto-rickshaw used in the crime also seized, informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended 32nd meeting of the Central Hindi Committee in Delhi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️Cyclone Dana Damage assessed at Rs 600 crore across 14 districts of Odisha. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada most affected.
➡️23 people died; 20 others injured as a Bus falls into a gorge near Kuki in Almora District, Uttarakhand.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal; heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 4 and November 6.
➡️MBBS student brings ragging allegation against final year students at Cuttack SCB Medical College.
➡️IAF’s MiG-29 jet crashes near Agra, pilot ejects safely.
➡️India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Court frames charges, sole accused Sanjay Roy says he is being framed.
➡️Bihar: Sultanganj railway station to be renamed Ajgaibinath Dham.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to hit all-time low of 84.11 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex plunges 941.88 points to settle at 78,782.24; Nifty tanks 309 points to 23,995.35.
➡️Actress Helena Luke, the first wife of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, passed away in US. She was 68.
➡️US election: Millions of Americans have sealed their choices through early voting ahead of polling.
➡️Israel claims killing senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon.
